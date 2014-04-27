Mariners 6, Rangers 5: Kyle Seager belted two home runs, including a go-ahead three-run blast in the eighth inning, and Seattle rallied from a five-run deficit to edge visiting Texas in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Seager’s leadoff homer in the seventh cut the deficit to 5-3 before the Mariners rallied in the eight against Alexi Ogando (1-2), who struck out the first two batters before Justin Smoak doubled and pinch-hitter Dustin Ackley followed with an infield single. Seager then blasted Ogando’s 1-0 pitch deep into the right-field seats for his fifth homer in the last four games.

Danny Farquhar (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth inning and Fernando Rodney retired the Rangers in order in the ninth for his fifth save for Seattle, which concluded its six-game homestand with a 3-3 mark. Seager went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and finished the homestand 7-for-18 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Mariners struggled early against the Rangers’ Matt Harrison, who started for the first time in over a year and allowed two runs on three hits over six innings. Texas took a 2-0 lead in the second when Adrian Beltre led off with a ground-rule double, Alex Rios singled, and Mitch Moreland followed with an RBI single that was misplayed by right fielder Stefen Romero, allowing Rios to score from first.

Texas extended its lead to 5-0 in the fourth when Martin sparked the Rangers’ three-run rally with a two-run single off Brandon Maurer, who was charged with five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Rios and Moreland added two hits apiece for the Rangers, who lost for the third time in their last 12 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rangers optioned INF Luis Sardinas to Double-A Frisco to make room for Harrison, who made only two starts last season due to back and shoulder injuries and retired the first nine batters in order Sunday. … Seager matched a career high by recording his fourth straight multi-hit game. … Seattle 2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with two of Seattle’s seven hits.