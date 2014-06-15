(Updated: CORRECTS 19-19 to 18-20 in notes CORRECTS .326 to .327 in notes)

Rangers 4, Mariners 3: Leonys Martin’s RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted visiting Texas to its third straight victory.

Luis Sardinas began the winning rally by delivering a single to left-center with one out against closer Fernando Rodney (1-3). After Rougned Odor grounded out back to the box, Martin lined a base hit past diving third baseman Kyle Seager to give the Rangers their second one-run victory in the series.

Robinson Chirinos belted a two-run homer among his two hits while Adrian Beltre also drove in a run for Texas. Joe Saunders yielded two runs and eight hits in six innings, Neal Cotts (2-3) struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless frames and Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 15th save in 16 chances.

Robinson Cano and John Buck each had two hits and drove in a run while Stefen Romero also had an RBI for Seattle, which has lost five straight. Erasmo Ramirez yielded three hits and four walks while striking out four in five innings.

Shin-Soo Choo began the Texas sixth with a single and scored on Beltre’s double before Chirinos belted a 1-2 pitch out to left three batters later against Danny Farquhar to make it 3-1. The Mariners cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom half on Buck’s two-out single and Cano’s RBI base hit in the seventh tied it 3-3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cano leads the American League in hitting at .331, with Detroit’s Victor Martinez (.329) and Texas’ Alex Rios (.327) in close pursuit. ... The Mariners have played the most one- or two-run games in the AL and are 18-20 in such contests. ... Seager went 2-for-4 after going 4-for-40 in his previous 10 games.