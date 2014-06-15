Mariners 5, Rangers 1: Hisashi Iwakuma tossed eight strong innings and Kyle Seager went 4-for-4 and hit two run-scoring doubles to rally Seattle past visiting Texas and end its five-game losing streak.

Iwakuma (5-3) received some rare run support and won for only the second time in five outings, allowing a run on six hits and struck out six while Charlie Furbush pitched a perfect ninth to help the Mariners improve to 24-13 all-time on Father’s Day. Dustin Ackley drove in a run and joined Endy Chavez and Willie Bloomquist with two hits apiece.

Nick Martinez (1-4) gave up two runs on nine hits over six innings to suffer his third consecutive loss. Brad Snyder went 2-for-3 for his first career multi-hit game and slugged his first major-league homer for the Rangers.

Iwakuma needed only 15 pitches to retire the first five batters he faced until Snyder, who is attempting to fill the void at first base left behind by the season-ending injury to Prince Fielder, lifted a first-pitch sinker over the fence in left-center. Texas could do no more against the right-hander, however, as Seattle pulled ahead in the fifth.

Chavez led off the frame with a single and Robinson Cano walked two batters ahead of Seager, who ripped a 1-1 fastball into the corner to bring both runners home. The Mariners added some insurance in the eighth off reliever Robbie Ross as Seager doubled in John Buck, Ackley plated Seager with a single and Brad Miller delivered a sacrifice fly to cap the three-run frame.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seattle 1B Logan Morrison left the game in the sixth after suffering a laceration on his forehead and was replaced by Buck. … Rangers RHP Ben Rowen made his major-league debut and gave up Miller’s sacrifice fly, which was charged to Ross. … Iwakuma, who did not walk a batter for the fifth time in nine starts, had received eight runs of support over his previous four turns.