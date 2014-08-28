(Updated: UPDATES Mariners standing in graph 3)

Rangers 12, Mariners 4: Rougned Odor belted his first career grand slam and Leonys Martin homered among his three hits and matched rookie Tomas Telis by driving in three runs as visiting Texas routed Seattle in the rubber match of the three-game series.

The offensive explosion was more than enough for Colby Lewis (9-11), who snapped a three-game losing skid after allowing four runs on seven hits en route to his seventh career complete game - and second of 2014. Martin, Telis and Jim Adduci each scored twice while the remaining members of the starting lineup crossed the plate once as the cellar-dwelling Rangers improved to 9-6 against their American League West rival.

Mike Zunino and Kyle Seager launched solo homers and Kendrys Morales ripped a two-run double for the Mariners, who fell for just the sixth time in 21 outings but maintained their half-game lead over Detroit in the race for the second wild card. Erasmo Ramirez (1-6), who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to make his first start since Aug. 10, was blitzed for 10 runs on nine hits in three innings to take the loss.

Texas started the onslaught in the second inning as Telis sent Ramirez’s first-pitch changeup into right field for a three-run double, accounting for his first RBIs of his career. Martin’s single plated Telis before the Rangers loaded the bases again in the third and Odor deposited a first-pitch fastball over the wall in right for his sixth homer - and first since Aug. 14.

Texas didn’t let up in the fourth as Martin scored on an RBI double by Elvis Andrus, who crossed the plate later in the frame on Adrian Beltre’s sacrifice fly. Martin pushed the Rangers advantage to 12-1 in the sixth, sending an 0-1 slider from Joe Beimel into the seats in right for a two-run shot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: At 20 years, 205 days, Odor became the youngest major-league player to hit a grand slam since Jose Reyes (20 years, four days) in 2003. ... Ramirez received the start in order to give ace Felix Hernandez a couple additional days rest prior to getting the nod to open Seattle’s three-game series versus visiting Washington on Friday. ... Zunino’s 19th blast briefly pulled him even with Seager for the team lead and also matched a club record for homers by a catcher, held by Miguel Olivo since 2011. Seager added his 20th in the ninth inning.