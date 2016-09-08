Lind powers Mariners past Rangers

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners turned the tables on Texas by using a big offensive night to roll to an 8-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Mariners first baseman Adam Lind hit two home runs, including his fourth career grand slam, while Seattle starter Ariel Miranda held the Rangers (83-57) to just three hits and three unearned runs over six innings.

Texas lost a game in the race for the American League's best record, as the Rangers only lead Cleveland by two games after the loss. Texas has lost three of its past four games but still has a comfortable lead in the AL West race. Seattle (71-68) closed to within five games of the second AL wild-card spot.

The Mariners used three home runs to storm out to an 8-0 lead before the Rangers finally got on the board on Carlos Beltran's three-run homer in the sixth. After an error on Seattle shortstop Ketel Marte kept the inning alive, Beltran hit his 27th homer of the season -- and extended his hitting streak to 10 games -- while bringing the Rangers within 8-3.

Seattle leadoff hitter Seth Smith went 3-for-3, scored three times and hit his 13th home run of the season.

Texas scored fewer than six runs for the first time in eight games. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre did not score for the first time in 12 games.

Texas used just three pitchers in the loss, including veteran Tanner Scheppers, who was making his season debut following February knee surgery.

After Ketel Marte put the Mariners on top 1-0 with an RBI single in the first inning, Lind took Texas starter A.J. Griffin deep for the fourth grand slam of his career.

The Mariners added a second-inning run on Nelson Cruz's sacrifice fly before Lind went deep again, a leadoff shot in the third that made it 7-0. It marked the sixth time in Lind's 10 major league seasons that he's hit 20 homers.

Seth Smith added a solo shot in the fourth to make it 8-0.

Griffin surrendered all three homers, allowing eight runs off seven hits and three walks over four innings before the Texas bullpen took over in the fifth.

NOTES: Mariners 2B Robinson Cano (bruised ankle) was in the lineup Wednesday. Cano fouled a ball off his ankle early in Tuesday's game and eventually came out in the later innings. ... Seattle LHP Ariel Miranda, a 27-year-old rookie who was acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, made his first career start against the Rangers. ... Seattle 3B Kyle Seager hit his 26th home run of the season Tuesday, giving him and brother Corey a combined total of 50. The last set of brothers to hit that many home runs in a season were Justin and Melvin (formerly known as B.J.) Upton with 59 in 2011.