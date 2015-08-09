Rangers score eight in the 11th to blow out Mariners

SEATTLE -- Texas manager Jeff Banister found a unique way to get out of a potential walk-off situation in the 10th inning Saturday.

His Rangers rewarded him by running all over the Seattle Mariners in the top of the 11th.

After intentionally walking the bases loaded in the 10th, and getting away with it, the Rangers unloaded for eight hits and eight runs in the 11th to beat the Mariners 11-3.

“It’s a gutsy move, and it worked out,” said Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder, who put an exclamation point on the win with a two-run homer in the 11th.

Right fielder Josh Hamilton’s RBI single in the 11th drove in the go-ahead run and opened the floodgates as the Rangers got back on the winning track. That came after Banister chose to walk Seattle sluggers Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano to load the bases with two outs in the 10th. Reliever Shawn Tolleson struck out first baseman Jesus Montero to get out of the jam.

“It is what it is,” said Tolleson, who was ordered to intentionally walk both batters after his first pitch to Cruz was out of the strike zone with a runner on second base. “I‘m as competitive as anyone, so I never want to put guys on like that. But in that situation of the game, it was the right move.”

The Rangers (55-54) led off the eight-run 11th with seven consecutive hits. Fielder delivered the big blow with a one-out, two-run homer to put Texas ahead 11-3.

“The excitement they had to get out of the (10th) inning, they came out and had quality at-bats in the 11th,” Banister said.

With runners on first and third bases and the score tied 3-3, Hamilton drove a pitch from reliever Rob Rasmussen into right field to score Adrian Beltre from third. Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor added an RBI single before catcher Chris Gimenez gave Texas a 7-3 lead with a bases-loaded double.

Rasmussen (1-1) gave up hits to all six batters he faced before veteran Joe Beimel came in for him. Texas center fielder Delino DeShields welcomed Beimel with a two-run single as the lead swelled to 9-3.

One batter later, Fielder hit the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence for his 17th home run of the season. Texas sent 11 batters to the plate during the eight-run inning that included eight of the Rangers’ 17 hits.

“Sometimes that happens where the whole team gets hot, puts good swings on the ball and gets hits,” Fielder said.

Gimenez had a pair of doubles and three RBIs as Texas won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Rangers also snapped a five-game losing streak against the Mariners.

Tolleson (4-2) earned the win after getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th.

Seattle (51-60) fell to 8-9 in extra-inning games this season.

“It was a good ballgame,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It just got out of hand.”

Cruz, Seattle’s designated hitter, went 2-for-3 with a double and has hits in 18 consecutive games and at least one extra-base hit in eight games in a row. But he didn’t get a chance to be the hero in the 10th.

“We weren’t going to face Cruz or Cano, two guys who hurt us earlier in the year,” Banister said.

Texas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning as Seattle starter Mike Montgomery lost his control. Fielder drove in the first run with a double and came around to score on Hamilton’s single.

After Odor loaded the bases with a two-out single, Montgomery walked in another run and fell behind 3-0 to DeShields before getting out of the jam.

Seattle got all three runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Montero drove in the first run with a single, then a passed ball moved runners up to second and third before right fielder Mark Trumbo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Shortstop Brad Miller tied the score with a two-out infield single.

Both starting pitchers were effective over the first three innings but fell apart in the fourth. Montgomery came out after four innings, having allowed three runs off five hits and four walks.

“Bad outing,” McClendon said. “I‘m very disappointed.”

The Rangers’ Martin Perez had a better outing, allowing seven hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings.

The replay truck was busy in the early innings, as a pair of challenges in the second and third innings delayed the game for 5 1/2 minutes.

The Mariners’ first replay challenge came in the top of the second, when an attempted pickoff play at first base was initially ruled as a safe call but was overturned.

One inning later, McClendon challenged a close play at the plate. After a 2 1/2-minute review, umpires ruled that Gimenez, who had come around from first base on the play, had not touched home plate as he slid under the tag of Seattle catcher Jesus Sucre. He was called out.

The Rangers ended up having four players thrown out on the basepaths.

NOTES: Texas 1B Mike Napoli was added to the active roster and put in the No. 5 hole in the batting order. Texas optioned OF Ryan Rua to Triple-A Round Rock. ... Seattle inducted former pitcher Jamie Moyer into the team’s Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. Moyer owns a franchise-record 145 wins in a Seattle uniform. His team record of 323 starts was broken by RHP Felix Hernandez two weeks ago. ... Seattle SS Brad Miller got a rare start in left field. It was the sixth outfield start of the season for Miller, while rookie Ketel Marte started at shortstop for the second game in a row. ... Mariners LHP Charlie Furbush threw a 40-pitch bullpen session on Saturday and could soon be cleared to make a rehab start. He has been on the disabled list since before the All-Star break because of tendinitis in his left biceps. ... Seattle OF Franklin Gutierrez was not available because of the flu. He was the only Mariners position player not to get into the game.