Hamels pitches Rangers past Mariners

SEATTLE -- The two top teams in the American League West have already seen a lot of each other this season, and now they'll have to wait 11 weeks to play again.

If the first nine games were any indication, the Texas Rangers are the clear favorite to win the division.

The Rangers won another series from the Seattle Mariners after beating their AL West rivals 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. It marked the third time Texas (39-24) has won a series from the Mariners this season, and the Rangers have now taken seven of nine games from them.

"It was just a good win for us, especially being against this team and how close they are to us," Texas starter Cole Hamels said after throwing seven strong innings to beat Seattle for the second time in as many starts against the Mariners this season. "I know we don't play them again for a while. I have a feeling that when we come back and play them again (in late August), it's going to be really tight and they're going to be really important games."

Texas opened up a five-game lead atop the AL West, the Rangers' widest division lead since May 2013.

"We've been playing good ball right now," said first baseman Mitch Moreland, who hit his ninth home run of the season in the win. "It's good for us to win the series and take two of three from them."

Moreland hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and center fielder Ian Desmond added a two-run single in the sixth as the Rangers opened up a 6-1 lead before Seattle made a rally against the Texas bullpen in the eighth and ninth innings. The game ended on an RBI single from Seattle's Robinson Cano, who tried to stretch it into a double and got thrown out at second base by Texas right fielder Nomar Mazaro.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said after the game that Cano got slowed down by a loose shin guard that popped off as he rounded first base.

"It was disappointing," Servais said. "I would have liked to have seen (on-deck hitter Nelson Cruz) get a shot there."

Hamels (6-1) held the Mariners to one run on four hits over seven innings. He earned his 2,000th career strikeout in the third inning.

"I've got some pretty good company to pitch against, guys like (Justin) Verlander and Felix (Hernandez). Clayton Kershaw is not far behind," Hamels said. "It's pretty fun to pitch with that generation of pitchers."

The Mariners rallied in the eighth, after Hamels had come out of the game, with two runs off the Texas bullpen. Three consecutive singles loaded the bases with one out before Rangers reliever Jake Diekman came on for Tony Barnette and struck out the first batter he faced. Diekman lost his control from there, allowing two runs to score on a hit batter and a walk before getting out of the inning with a 6-3 lead.

New Texas closer Sam Dyson came on in the ninth and overcame a pair of hits to earn his 10th save of the season.

Seattle's Ketel Marte doubled into the right-field corner with one out, then Cano hit the ball to a similar spot to score Marte with two outs. Cano got thrown out at second base by right fielder Nomar Mazara trying to turn the hit into a double, ending the game.

"A disappointing series," Servais said. "We had some chances throughout the series to get over the hump, and it just didn't happen."

Desmond and shortstop Elvis Andrus each had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Texas. Former Ranger Leonys Martin hit his career-high 10th home run of the season for the Mariners.

Moreland gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer in the fourth. Moreland followed an RBI double from teammate Elvis Andrus with his ninth home run of the season, a 393-foot shot to left.

Seattle got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, when Martin hit a one-out solo homer. Martin fouled a ball off his right foot but was able to shake it off and get back in the batter's box. Martin hit the next pitch into the right-field seats to pull Seattle within 3-1.

Seattle starter Wade Miley came out after five innings, then the Rangers tagged three more runs on the Mariners' bullpen in the sixth to take a 6-1 lead. Seattle reliever Steve Johnson walked the first two batters he faced, then gave up an RBI single to Andrus before handing the ball over to left-hander Vidal Nuno.

Nuno got two outs, then Desmond singled with the bases loaded to bring in two more runs for a 6-1 lead.

Miley (6-3) allowed three runs off four hits over five innings to suffer his first loss since April 19. He'd gone 6-0 with three no-decisions over the nine starts since then.

In three starts against the Rangers this season, Miley is 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA.

NOTES: The Rangers have yet to name Monday's starting pitcher to fill in for RHP Yu Darvish against Oakland. Texas announced Saturday night that Darvish would skip the start while team doctors re-evaluated his neck and shoulder soreness. Manager Jeff Banister said after Sunday's game that LHP Cesar Ramos, a reliever, is "most likely" going to start Monday's game at Oakland. ... Seattle LF Norichika Aoki (bruised knee) was not in Sunday's lineup. Aoki took a pitch off his right knee in the 11th inning of Saturday night's contest. He came on to pinch-hit in the ninth inning of Sunday's game and popped out to third base. ... Texas 3B Adrian Beltre (hamstring) was not in the lineup again Sunday. Manager Jeff Banister said before Sunday's game that Beltre was "making progress," but there was still no definitive timetable for his return. ... Sunday's contest marked the end of Seattle's seven-game homestand. The Mariners have Monday off before opening a three-game road trip at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.