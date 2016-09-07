Rangers outslug Mariners, 10-7

SEATTLE -- The Texas Rangers have the kind of offense that can deliver a knockout punch in the early rounds, but Tuesday wasn't that kind of night for the American League's most potent lineup.

The Rangers turned in another big offensive performance, but this time they had to hold on for the distance.

"Not every game's going to be quick and easy," new catcher Jonathan Lucroy said after Texas bashed out 15 hits in a 10-7 win over the Seattle Mariners. "It kind of makes it worth it when you grind it out at the end."

Nine of the Rangers' 15 hits went for extra bases, including home runs from Lucroy and Elvis Andrus, and Texas held on to snap a two-game losing streak. Lucroy hit the go-ahead homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, while Andrus had four hits, two RBIs and three runs for the Rangers (83-56).

"It was a grind," manager Jeff Banister said. "They've got a similar offense over there; they've got a damaging offense as well. ... It felt like it was going to be one of those last-man-standing games."

Texas starter Martin Perez (10-10) beat the Mariners for the second time in less than a week after allowing four runs -- two earned -- off seven hits over six innings.

Perez left the game with an 8-4 lead before the Mariners (70-68) scored twice on the Texas bullpen in the seventh.

After the Rangers added a run on an Andrus RBI double in the top of the eighth, Seattle pinch hitter Seth Smith hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning, cutting the deficit to 9-7.

Seattle used six pitchers on a night when starter James Paxton threw 103 pitches just to get through 4 1/3 innings. His final pitch ended up in Lucroy's two-run homer, breaking a 4-4 tie.

Seven players drove in runs for the Rangers. Texas had seven doubles, four of which scored runs. Andrus had three doubles and the home run for a career-high 10 total bases, helping to make up for his two errors in the early innings. Lucroy had three RBIs, including a bases-loaded walk that extended the Rangers' lead to 10-7 in the ninth.

"Their offense is obviously really good," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "It's rolling right now. We're having a tough time slowing it down."

Texas closer Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless inning for his 32nd save.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a seventh-inning single, but he was lifted for a pinch runner because of a bruised ankle he suffered fouling off a pitch earlier in the game.

"I hope he's OK (Wednesday)," Servais said. "He had a little swelling in his ankle. ... Speed's not a big part of his game, but he needs that mobility playing in the field."

The Mariners had 12 hits in the loss.

Lucroy's two-run homer gave Texas a 6-4 lead in the fifth. The home run was the ninth for Lucroy since he was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Texas pinch hitter Mitch Moreland added an RBI double three batters later as the Rangers went ahead 7-4.

Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager tied the score 4-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning. It was Seager's career-high 21st home run of the season.

Some sloppy defense by both teams led to four unearned runs over the first three innings.

A wild pitch on a third strike opened the door for Texas to score in the first inning as Adrian Beltre's RBI single gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The Mariners tied the score on Nelson Cruz's RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Seager's career-high 21st error of the season led to two unearned runs in second as RBIs from Delino DeShields and Carlos Beltran put the Rangers on top 3-1.

The Mariners got an unearned run of their own in the bottom half when the first of two errors on Andrus at shortstop allowed Seattle to pull within 3-2.

Carlos Gomez delivered a two-out RBI double in the third, giving Texas a 4-2 lead.

Paxton allowed six runs (four earned) and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The Rangers recalled OFs Joey Gallo and Jared Hoying from Triple-A Round Rock and activated RHP Tanner Scheppers (left knee surgery) from the 60-day disabled list. Scheppers, a 29-year-old reliever, hasn't pitched in a major league game since Sept. 28, 2015. ... Seattle recalled OF Norichika Aoki from Triple-A Tacoma. ... With the Mariners starting a left-handed pitcher, Texas did not have LF Nomar Mazara or 1B Mitch Moreland in the starting lineup Tuesday. ... Seattle RHP Tom Wilhelmsen could be close to returning to action as he's eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list Friday. Wilhelmsen has been out since Aug. 27 because of lower back spasms. He threw a bullpen session before Tuesday's game.