Mariners take series vs. first-place Rangers

SEATTLE -- The Texas Rangers rolled into Safeco Field with a world of momentum and an eye on securing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Four games and three losses later, the Rangers are in a much different state of mind.

"We've got to get some hits," manager Jeff Banister said after Texas' 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in the series finale. "We've got to find a way. We've got some things to work on."

Home runs by Dae-Ho Lee and Kyle Seager led another big offensive night from the Mariners. Lee hit his 14th home run of the season with a solo shot in the second inning, and Seager delivered a two-run shot to open up a 6-3 lead in the seventh.

"It was nice to kind of slow them down," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "We really had a nice offensive series."

Seattle (72-68) recorded 11 hits in the win. The Mariners finished the four-game series with 45 hits and 35 runs, one shy of the Safeco Field record for runs by a single team in a series. The Detroit Tigers scored 36 runs in a 2000 series at Seattle.

Texas (83-58) lost for the fourth time in five games and now leads American League Central front-running Cleveland Indians by just one game in the race for the AL's top record. The Rangers still hold an 8 1/2-game lead on the second-place Houston Astros in the AL West.

The Rangers' pitching staff had a rough series. Thursday starter Derek Holland allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings, leaving the Texas starters with an 11.81 ERA in the series.

"It was a challenge for him," Banister said of Holland, his latest starter to struggle.

With the win, Seattle moved to within 4 1/2 games of the second AL wild-card position.

"We are not done," Servais said. "I know a lot of people want to write us off, but we've still got some baseball left to be played."

Seager had three hits and scored twice for Seattle, while Guillermo Heredia, Leonys Martin and Lee each added two hits.

Rangers right fielder Carlos Beltran had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Ian Desmond, who homered and Adrian Beltre had two hits apiece for Texas.

After Seattle starter Taijuan Walker (5-10) struggled to get through five innings, leaving with a 4-3 lead, the Mariners' bullpen closed it out with four scoreless innings. Veterans Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent got Seattle through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before rookie closer Edwin Diaz came on in the ninth and earned his 13th save.

Chris Iannetta hit a two-run, bases-loaded double during a three-run fourth inning as Seattle took a 4-2 lead. In the fifth, Desmond's leadoff home run, his 21st long ball of the season, pulled the Rangers within 4-3.

Lee gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a second-inning home run, his first since July 31 and 14th of the year.

Texas went ahead 2-1 on RBI singles from Beltran and Rougned Odor in the third inning. Seattle left fielder Heredia threw out another potential run at the plate, resulting in the second out of the inning.

The Mariners had a chance to tie or take the lead in the third when they loaded the bases with one out, but Holland struck out Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz to escape trouble.

Walker overcame two game-opening walks -- the first on just four pitches -- and allowed three runs and seven hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out three.

"The first couple of innings were weird, kind of awkward," Walker said. "But I stuck with it."

NOTES: Texas filled out its probable pitching rotation for the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels, and the big news was that RHP Colby Lewis is scheduled to pitch Sunday's game. Lewis (shoulder) is on the 60-day disabled list and hasn't pitched for the Rangers since June 21. RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to start Friday, followed by LHP Cole Hamels on Saturday. ... Texas C Jonathan Lucroy got the night off. Robinson Chirinos made the start at catcher and went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. ... Seattle begins a three-game series in Oakland on Friday night.