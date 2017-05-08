Seager blast lifts Mariners over Rangers

In 2016, Kyle Seager hit 30 home runs. He didn't hit his first one in 2017 until April 29.

On Sunday, Seager hit his second to complete the Seattle Mariners' 4-3, come-from-behind win over the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field in Seattle.

"I've been feeling good the last couple days and hitting the ball a little harder," Seager told MLB.com after the game. "Thankfully that one got out."

After Seager, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, hit his blast into the right-field seats in the eighth, Mariners closer Edwin Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his sixth save.

"Kyle Seager had a really good series," Seattle manager Scott Servais told MLB.com. "It didn't always show up in the box score in the number of hits, but the number of balls he's hit hard in the last 3-4 games, he's really starting to get locked in. The nice thing is we're starting to get our offense rolling a little and it's been different guys almost every night. And that's what it takes."

Seattle reliever Marc Rzepczynski (1-0), who came on in the top of the eighth after a double by Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, struck out Joey Gallo to earn the win.

After jumping out to an early lead, it was another struggle for the Texas bullpen.

Behind starter Andrew Cashner, the Rangers controlled the game for the first six innings. Cashner allowed just four hits and had a season-high five strikeouts.

But then control became a problem. Cashner walked Seager to lead off the bottom of the seventh, prompting Texas manager Jeff Banister to bring in right-hander Jose Leclerc.

But Leclerc walked three more batters, and Danny Valencia's pinch-hit, two-run single tied it 3-3.

Sam Dyson (0-4), who gave up the Seager blast, took the loss.

Banister was asked after the game about the "script repeating itself" with the performance of his bullpen, which gave up seven runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's 8-2 loss to Seattle.

"Absolutely, it's very challenging, disappointing to say the least," Banister said. "Leadoff walk in the seventh, and then the three walks afterwards. Leclerc came in, I thought he did a good job to record some outs, but really the three walks, really the 0-2 to the walk and then the bases-loaded walk overthrowing situation -- that really hurt, but the leadoff walk really set that inning up."

Valencia tweaked his hamstring during warm-ups, but told his manager he was ready when needed.

"I just knew coming into the game today that there would be a chance I'd be able to get in," Valencia told Root Sports. "As the game progressed, I got loose in the cage. (The hamstring) was good enough to go out there and have the at-bat. I'm just happy I came through for the team."

The Rangers jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning when second baseman Rougned Odor scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Gomez.

Odor reached on a bunt single and advanced to third on a wild pitch and an Elvis Andrus single.

Rangers designated hitter Mike Napoli led off the second inning with a strikeout, but he made it safely to first on a passed ball by Seattle catcher Carlos Ruiz.

After Napoli advanced to third on a Lucroy double, he scored on a Shin-Soo Choo groundout to put Texas up 2-0.

Choo scored on Delino DeShields' sacrifice fly in the seventh to increase the lead to 3-0.

Dillon Overton, who was Seattle's seventh different starter this season, gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Mariners took two of three over the weekend for their fourth straight home series win.

It was another tough loss for Texas, which has allowed at least four runs in seven of its past eight games.

"We've got to find a way to move past and keep grinding," Banister said. "Is it frustrating? Yes. We can look at different things. We can look at us 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. That's as much of a challenge as the walks."

The Rangers will be in San Diego for a four-game series with the Padres beginning Monday. Seattle starts a two-game series in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

NOTES: Rangers 3B Joey Gallo was not in the starting lineup on Sunday for the first time this season. Gallo is batting .202 after his pinch-hit strikeout, but he leads Texas with 10 home runs. Pete Kozma started in place of Gallo. ... Seattle RHP Christian Bergman was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and saw his first major league action of 2017. Bergman, who replaced LHP Dillon Overton in the fourth inning, gave up one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings. ... Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (0-for-4) had a 15-game hitting streak end.