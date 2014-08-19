Preview: Rangers at Marlins

The Miami Marlins look the part of a playoff contender as they welcome the struggling Texas Rangers for their first visit to Marlins Park on Tuesday to begin a two-game set. The Marlins have won seven of their last 10 to pull within 3 1/2 games of San Francisco for the National League’s second wild card. The Rangers are riding some rare positive momentum after snapping a four-game skid with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Burgeoning MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton has carried Miami of late, going 11-for-27 with four homers over the past eight games. The last-place Rangers drew some interest this week when they reportedly passed several high-profile players through revocable waivers -- including ace Yu Darvish, third baseman Adrian Beltre, shortstop Elvis Andrus and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo -- perhaps indicating an interest in dealing one or more of them before the end of the month. The teams split a pair of games in Texas in June, but the Rangers lead the all-time series 10-7 and have won seven of nine meetings in Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Miles Mikolas (1-5, 7.71 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (10-8, 4.27)

Mikolas is winless in his last four starts, posting a brutal 7.94 ERA over that span. Most of the damage came in two disastrous starts, including Wednesday’s against Tampa Bay in which he allowed 10 runs over six innings. The Florida native has fared well on the road though, going 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four starts away from home.

After losing his Marlins debut and missing one start with a stiff back, Cosart was outstanding last time out. The 24-year-old outdueled Adam Wainwright a week ago, holding St. Louis to three hits over seven scoreless innings for his first win with Miami -- and his first since beating the Rangers on July 7. Cosart is 1-1 with a 5.50 ERA in three career outings against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami OF Christian Yelich is 13-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak and has recorded multiple hits in five of his last nine contests.

2. Beltre has enjoyed facing Cosart, going 4-for-6 with two homers against him.

3. Stanton hit a solo home run in his only previous at-bat against Mikolas in 2012.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Rangers 4