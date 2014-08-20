Rangers 5, Marlins 4: Alex Rios recorded two hits and two RBIs while rookie Nick Martinez struck out a career-high seven in six innings as visiting Texas held off a late rally to split a two-game interleague series.

Leonys Martin knocked in a run with three hits and Adrian Beltre collected a pair of singles for the Rangers, who scored all their runs in the first two innings. Martinez (3-9), who grew up in Miami, allowed two runs on six hits and Neftali Feliz gave up two homers in the ninth before notching his fifth save.

Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs while Christian Yelich added three hits as the Marlins fell three games back in the race for the National League’s second wild card. Miami starter Nathan Eovaldi (6-8) lasted five innings while yielding five runs (four earned) and nine hits, losing for the fifth time in his last six decisions.

Rios and Beltre singled with two out in the first inning before scoring on J.P. Arencibia’s RBI double to left and an error by shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Martin followed with an RBI single and Texas built another rally in the second, capped by Rios’ two-out, two-run bloop double.

Ozuna doubled home Garrett Jones in the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch to cut the Marlins’ deficit to 5-2, but Martinez stranded two runners in the fifth. Ozuna belted a leadoff homer to left and Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a pinch-hit blast to right with one down in the ninth before Feliz got the final two outs around a walk.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Martin finished 5-for-9 in the series, but Texas SS Elvis Andrus went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday to end his seven-game hitting streak. … Yelich finished 19-for-37 on the nine-game homestand and reached base in 11 of his last 15 at-bats. … Miami begins a nine-game road trip with the first of three contests at Colorado and the Rangers begin a three-game home series with Kansas City on Friday.