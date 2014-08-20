Stanton’s clutch hit pushes Marlins past Rangers in extras

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton’s day started with ice-water on his head and it ended the same way.

Stanton hit a walk-off single to right in the 10th inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

“We had the right guy at the plate,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Stanton, a candidate for National League MVP. “He had a heck of an at-bat -- a bullet to right.”

The rally started when pinch hitter Jeff Baker reached on an error by first baseman Mike Carp and advanced on an infield single by second baseman Donovan Solano.

Stanton lined his hit off of reliever Neftali Feliz. It was the Marlins’ 11th walk-off hit this season -- tops in the majors -- and Stanton’s second. The Marlins also lead the majors with 32 one-run wins and 21 victories in their final at-bat.

“I left the ball a little up,” Feliz said. “It was a fastball off the plate. I tried to go away.”

Earlier in the day, Stanton took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in which a fan named Andrew Mendez poured ice on the Marlins’ star in the name of charity. Mendez was the highest bidder, giving $4,551 to the ALS Recovery Fund, raising awareness for Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Once he got dry, Stanton had an eventful day, including a two-base error in right field that allowed Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor to circle the bases.

Stanton made up for that miscue in the 10th, however.

“I knew we were in extra innings because of me,” Stanton said, alluding to his error. “So I was fired up about that.”

Stanton, who hit a 1-2 pitch, said he was also “fired up” about two strikes that were called on him during his final at-bat.

”I didn’t like those sliders that were called,“ Stanton said. ”(I told myself), ‘You put us in this situation. Make sure you get us out.’

“(Feliz) tried to sneak a fastball away. I put a good swing on it to right field.”

After Baker scored the winning run, Stanton was mobbed by his teammates, who again doused him with ice water.

”I get a water shower before the game and after,“ Stanton said. ”Showers all around.

“If the game hadn’t ended like this, I would be more (upset because of the error). My upper body wasn’t working with my lower body. You can’t do anything now but laugh at that.”

Miami (63-62) won its third game in a row and rose above .500 for the first time since June 20. The Marlins started the day in fifth place in the National League wild-card race, 3 1/2 games out.

Texas (48-77) has the worst record in the majors and is just 9-42 since June 17.

Marlins starter Jarred Cosart, who is from Texas, earned a no-decision, allowing one run in six innings.

Rangers starter Miles Mikolas, who is from South Florida and made his debut at Marlins Park, also got a no-decision. He allowed three runs in five-plus innings.

Texas opened the scoring in the fourth. Third baseman Adrian Beltre hit a one-out double to center, advanced to third on a single by center fielder Leonys Martin and scored on a groundout by catcher Robinson Chirinos.

Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna tied the score with his solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. The blast, his 17th of the season, traveled an estimated 427 feet to left field.

Miami scored twice in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. The rally started when first baseman Garrett Jones doubled and Ozuna singled. The RBI went to catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia (single) and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (sacrifice fly).

Texas tied the score in the seventh. Odor led off by circling the bases on what was ruled a double and a two-base error on Stanton, who bobbled the ball after it banged off the wall and then slipped twice.

The Rangers capped the odd rally with a bases-loaded walk by pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson off of reliever Mike Dunn. The inning featured three walks, including one intentional.

Texas, though, went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

“That’s what we have to get better on -- driving in runs when they’re there,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said. “We put ourselves in position, but we didn’t cash in.”

NOTES: Rangers RF Alex Rios was scratched an hour before Tuesday’s game because of a bruised right thumb. He was replaced by OF Jim Adduci. ... In terms of fewest homers allowed per nine innings, Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez ranks second in the majors and Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart is sixth. ... Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is one of eight players in history to homer in at least 40 different MLB stadiums. Tuesday was his first game at Marlins Park. ... Marlins 2B Donovan Solano started Tuesday for the fourth time in the past five games, taking the job from Jordany Valdespin. ... Marlins RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who starts Wednesday, has a 3.09 road ERA this year but a 4.66 ERA at home.