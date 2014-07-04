Preview: Rangers at Mets

After coming up empty in Baltimore, the Texas Rangers try to conjure up a road victory when they visit the New York Mets for the opener of a three-game series on Friday. Texas has lost nine straight on the road since posting a 14-8 triumph at Oakland on June 16, a slide that includes a four-game sweep in which it was outscored 26-10. The Rangers haven’t had much luck anywhere of late, dropping 13 of their last 15 games overall.

New York also is struggling, having lost seven of its last eight contests. The Mets return home with their tails between their legs as they went 1-6 on a road trip that began with a four-game set in Pittsburgh and concluded with a three-game sweep at Atlanta. New York is 10 games behind the Braves in the National League East and needs to take advantage of its 10-game homestand heading into the All-Star break - which includes four meetings with Atlanta - if it hopes to remain in postseason contention.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TXA-21 (Texas), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (8-4, 2.42 ERA) vs. Mets Jon Niese (5-4, 2.88)

Darvish produced his sixth scoreless performance of the season Saturday, scattering four hits and a walk over eight innings while fanning 10 batters. The 27-year-old native of Japan has reached double digits in strikeouts five times this season - all over his last nine outings. Darvish will be facing the Mets for the first time in his career.

Niese has been one of the Mets’ few bright spots this season, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his 16 starts. The 27-year-old enters Friday’s contest having yielded three runs over six innings in back-to-back victories at Miami and Pittsburgh. Niese won his only career meeting with the Rangers in 2011 as he gave up two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 3B David Wright is expected to return to the lineup Friday after missing six games with a shoulder injury.

2. The Rangers are hitting .198 with runners in scoring position over their last 17 contests.

3. Mets OF Curtis Granderson drove in four of his team’s eight runs in the three-game series at Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Mets 0