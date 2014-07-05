Preview: Rangers at Mets

The New York Mets look to continue taking advantage of a team struggling on the road when they host the Texas Rangers for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series on Saturday. Back home following their own troubles on the road, the Mets outlasted the Rangers in Friday’s opener as Travis d‘Arnaud delivered a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning. New York, which was kicking off a 10-game homestand after a 1-6 road trip, received 8 2/3 solid innings from its bullpen as starter Jon Niese was forced to leave with a lower back contusion after being drilled with a comebacker by Alex Rios - Texas’ third batter of the game.

The Rangers rallied from a two-run deficit to tie the contest but went on to suffer their 10th consecutive loss on the road and 14th in 16 overall games. Not all was lost Friday, however, as former All-Star closer Neftali Feliz tossed two scoreless innings in his season debut. It was just the seventh major-league appearance by the Dominican right-hander since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2012.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (5-5, 5.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (8-6, 3.88)

Lewis is coming off his first quality start of the season but settled for a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight over six innings against Minnesota on Sunday. The 34-year-old has won only one of his last six outings, notching a victory at Oakland on June 16 despite surrendering five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 frames. Lewis is 0-1 with a 14.29 ERA in three career games - one start - against the Mets.

Colon had his eight-start unbeaten streak snapped Sunday, when he was tagged for five runs and seven hits in six innings at Pittsburgh. The 41-year-old Dominican went 6-0 during his streak and allowed fewer than three earned runs in seven straight outings prior to facing the Pirates. Colon has had considerable success against Texas over his career, going 20-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 33 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers haven’t won on the road since posting a 14-8 victory at Oakland on June 16.

2. Mets 3B Eric Campbell has done well at the plate in place of the injured David Wright (shoulder), extending his hitting streak to seven games Friday with his fourth multi-hit performance during the run - and second three-hit effort.

3. Texas ace Yu Darvish’s double in the Friday’s contest was the first extra-base hit of his career and first by a Rangers pitcher since Lewis doubled on June 29, 2011.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Rangers 1