Preview: Rangers at Mets

The Texas Rangers hope their road struggles are behind them as they visit the New York Mets for the rubber game of their three-game series on Sunday. The Rangers halted their string of 10 straight losses away from home Saturday as Robinson Chirinos belted a three-run homer and Adrian Beltre added a solo shot. The 5-3 victory, Texas’ first on the road since June 16 at Oakland, also ended the club’s six-game overall skid.

New York fell to 1-1 on its 10-game homestand that takes the team into the All-Star break. The loss was the Mets’ fifth in six contests but marked the return of David Wright, who was sidelined for seven games with a shoulder injury. The star third baseman went 1-for-4 with a double in his first appearance since June 27 at Pittsburgh.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Tepesch (3-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (3-8, 4.25)

Tepesch has not pitched since scattering three hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a victory over Minnesota on June 27, as his scheduled start was pushed back twice this past week. The 25-year-old went 0-3 between wins, both of which came against the Twins. Tepesch has made five of his eight starts this season on the road, going 1-2 with a 3.91 ERA.

Wheeler was forced to settle for a no-decision at Atlanta on Monday despite limiting the Braves to one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. It was an impressive bounce-back performance by the 24-year-old, who was tagged for six runs over two frames by Oakland on June 25 after tossing his first career complete game - a three-hit shutout - six days earlier at Miami. Wheeler remains in search of his first home victory, as he is 0-4 with a 5.40 ERA in six outings at Citi Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers have won only three of their last 17 games.

2. Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud has collected seven RBIs over 10 games since returning from a stint in the minors. He drove in nine runs in 39 contests prior to the demotion.

3. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo leads the major leagues with 13 leadoff home runs since the start of the 2012 season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Mets 3