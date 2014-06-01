Preview: Rangers at Nationals

The Washington Nationals’ resurgent offense has roughed up the pitching staff of the Texas Rangers, although completing their second home sweep of the season Sunday figures to be their biggest challenge of the weekend. The Nationals scored a total of 19 runs while dropping six of their previous seven games heading into this series. Washington has matched that output through two games against Texas, however, scoring more than five runs in consecutive games for the first time since April 9-11.

The Nationals eye their first three-game winning streak since April 29-May 2 on Sunday, but another offensive outburst appears unlikely against Yu Darvish, who ranks fourth in the American League in ERA (2.35). The Rangers ace has allowed three runs or fewer in eight of his nine starts and should be fresh after missing his last scheduled start Tuesday due to stiffness in his neck. A bigger problem for Darvish might be his suddenly struggling offense, which has tallied four runs against Washington after scoring 40 over its previous six contests.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yu Darvish (4-2, 2.35 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (3-3, 3.47)

Darvish is scheduled to make his first start since May 22 after an MRI earlier in the week confirmed that his neck was structurally sound. The 2013 major league strikeout king, whose season debut was delayed due to neck stiffness, allowing two runs and six hits while fanning six over seven innings in a 9-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers in his last outing. Although he has yet to face the Nationals, Darvish has been dominant in six interleague turns, compiling a 4-1 record and 1.83 ERA.

After beginning his career with a 3-0 mark in his first four home starts, Roark suffered his second straight loss at Nationals Park in Monday’s 3-2 setback versus the Miami Marlins. The former 25th round selection, who yielded three runs on five hits over seven frames, has received only three runs of support from his offense in those defeats. Roark is 1-0 with a 0.47 ERA in three interleague appearances (two starts) heading into his first-ever start against the team that traded him away in July 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington LF Scott Hairston belted his 13th career pinch-hit homer Saturday – the most among active players.

2. The Rangers rank 28th in the majors in home runs (34) after finishing in a tie for seventh last season (176).

3. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon has hits in six of his last seven at-bats after entering this series in a 5-for-43 slump.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Nationals 2