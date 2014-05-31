Nationals 9, Rangers 2: Ian Desmond clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer to back six strong innings from Stephen Strasburg as host Washington won the opener of the three-game interleague series.

Tyler Moore delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double while Jayson Werth and Denard Span each had three hits to give the Nationals only their second win in eight games. Strasburg (4-4) struck out nine while allowing two runs to halt a three-start winless drought.

Rougned Odor and starting pitcher Colby Lewis each had run-scoring singles and Adrian Beltre collected three hits for Texas, which fell to 6-3 on its 11-game road trip. Lewis (4-4) lasted 5 2/3 innings and was tagged for six runs - five earned - on nine hits

Strasburg’s two-out error in the second opened the door for consecutive RBI singles from Odor and Lewis to stake the Rangers to a 2-0 lead, but Washington went ahead in the fourth on Desmond’s mammoth three-run shot to center field - his 10th homer of the year. Span singled and scored on Lewis’ throwing error in the fifth to make it 4-2 before the Nationals broke it open with two runs in each of the next two frames.

Moore ended Lewis’ night with his pinch-hit double to extend the lead to 6-2 before Washington parlayed three singles and a throwing error by Texas right fielder Alex Rios for two more runs in the seventh. Rangers reliever Robbie Ross gave up three runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington C Wilson Ramos had two hits and an RBI while 3B Anthony Rendon and LF Nate McLouth added two hits apiece for the Nationals, who had scored only 19 runs in their last seven games. ... The hit by Lewis was the first by a Texas pitch since Yu Darvish singled against San Diego on June 20, 2012. ... Nationals 1B/LF Ryan Zimmerman, sidelined the past 41 games with a broken thumb, began a rehab stint at Class A Potomac on Friday and could rejoin the team as early as Tuesday.