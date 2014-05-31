Nationals 10, Rangers 2: Anthony Rendon went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and scored three times while Doug Fister won his third consecutive start with six strong innings as host Washington routed Texas for the second straight game.

Adam LaRoche belted a three-run home run while Jose Lobaton and Scott Hairston also went deep for the Nationals, who scored more than five runs for the fifth time in 26 games and did so in consecutive contests for the first time since April 9-11 following Friday’s 9-2 series-opening victory. Fister (3-1) allowed two runs and struck out six to improve to 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA over his last four turns.

Nick Tepesch (2-1) was tagged for five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks, needing 62 pitches to record only six outs. Rougned Odor knocked in a run for the third straight game with a RBI double in the fifth inning while Mitch Moreland plated Texas’ other run with a sixth-inning single.

Rendon staked Washington to an early advantage in the first when he lined a 2-2 sinker from Tepesch into the Texas bullpen in left-center for his first homer since May 5. Danny Espinosa doubled with one out in the second and Lobaton took advantage of another pitch over the middle of the plate by Tepesch, sending a 3-2 fastball just over the scoreboard in right-center.

Denard Span and Rendon each reached on two-out singles before Jayson Werth capped the four-run frame by stroking a two-run double that kicked off the glove of left fielder Shin-Soo Choo, giving Rendon just enough time to slide under the tag at home. LaRoche added his seventh homer of the season in the fourth off reliever Scott Baker, who also gave up Hairston’s pinch-hit two-run blast in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: LaRoche’s homer was the second three-run shot in as many games for Washington, which had not recorded one since April 16 prior to Ian Desmond’s blast on Friday. … After outscoring their opponents 40-16 during a 5-1 stretch beginning last Saturday, the Rangers have been outscored 19-4 over the first two games of this series. … The Nationals won back-to-back contests for the first time since May 14-16 and for only the second time this month.