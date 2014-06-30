Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The Texas Rangers missed out on a chance to sweep a series and now have some questions about the back of their bullpen. The Rangers will try to get closer Joakim Soria a day of rest when they begin a seven-game road trip at the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Soria was one of the few solid pieces on the pitching staff before allowing five runs (four earned) over two appearances this weekend, including a loss on Sunday.

The Orioles have their own pitching concerns after dropping three of four at home to the last-place Tampa Bay Rays, including a 12-7 setback on Sunday. Baltimore, which is just 19-21 at home, took two of three from the Rangers when it visited Texas from June 3-5. The Rangers’ various injuries are taking their toll on the team’s record but have opened the door for certain players to get more recognition - including catcher Robinson Chirinos, who threw out his 19th attempted basestealer while hitting his seventh homer on Sunday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Joe Saunders (0-4, 5.19 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2-8, 4.70)

Saunders failed to make it through five innings in each of his last two turns and was charged with a total of 13 runs – 10 earned – and 17 hits in those outings. The veteran issued five walks in four frames against Detroit on Wednesday, marking the fourth time in seven starts he walked at least three batters. Saunders gave up 10 hits over six innings against Baltimore on June 2 but managed to limit the damage to two runs without factoring in the decision.

Jimenez’s winless streak reached nine starts Wednesday as he was knocked around for four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. The 30-year-old Dominican leads the majors with 53 walks in 88 frames. Jimenez walked four in 5 2/3 innings at Texas on June 3 but gave up only one run and four hits in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is 14-for-24 over his last seven games.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has homered in back-to-back contests.

3. Texas has dropped five straight road games and nine of its last 11 overall.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Rangers 5