Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look to continue their power surge when they host the Texas Rangers in the second contest of their four-game set on Tuesday. Baltimore extended its streak of at least two home runs to four contests on Monday, belting four en route to a 7-1 triumph in the series opener. Steve Pearce registered his first career two-homer performance with a pair of two-run shots while Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy added solo shots to help Ubaldo Jimenez snap his nine-start winless streak.

The Orioles evened their record at 4-4 on their 11-game homestand, which they will continue without Manny Machado. The third baseman sat out Monday’s contest as he began serving a five-game suspension for incidents against Oakland earlier this month. Texas, which has dropped 10 of 12 overall, continues its seven-game road trip with the hope of snapping its six-game losing streak away from home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-5, 4.65 ERA) vs. Orioles LH T.J. McFarland (0-1, 2.70)

Martinez lasted only 2 1/3 innings against Detroit on Saturday, when he surrendered four runs on six hits and five walks. The 23-year-old is 0-4 over his last six starts, allowing at least four runs in four of the outings. Martinez took the loss in his only career appearance against the Orioles on June 4 after giving up six runs - four earned - and nine hits in 5 1/3 frames.

McFarland will be making his second career start and first this season. The 25-year-old has made 14 relief appearances this year, going 0-1 while allowing eight runs and 29 hits in 26 2/3 innings. McFarland came out of the bullpen twice against the Rangers in Texas in early June, yielding three hits and a walk while striking out two over 2 2/3 scoreless frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is 15-for-27 over his last eight games.

2. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis made his first start at third base since 2011 on Monday in place of Machado.

3. Texas C Geovany Soto, who is on the disabled list following right knee surgery, hopes to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock by the end of the week.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Orioles 4