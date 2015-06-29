Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The Texas Rangers are losers of seven of their last eight games and are about to run into a team on fire. The Baltimore Orioles look for their fifth straight win and eighth in nine games when they host the Rangers in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

The Orioles swept a doubleheader from the Cleveland Indians by a combined score of 12-0 on Sunday to move into a tie for first place in the American League East. The sweep marked the first time Baltimore recorded a shutout in both ends of a doubleheader since 1974. The Rangers are not having as much success scoring runs and were limited to two or fewer runs in seven of the last 10 games. Texas will try to turn things around when they go up against Orioles right-hander Bud Norris, who will be opposed by Rangers lefty Wandy Rodriguez.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Wandy Rodriguez (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-6, 6.70)

Rodriguez is hoping to put a terrible outing behind him after getting rocked for eight runs on 11 hits in four innings against Oakland on Wednesday. The Dominican Republic native had surrendered three or fewer runs in each of his six previous outings. Rodriguez went 1 2/3 innings against Baltimore on May 21 last season and was charged with six runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk.

Norris was let down by his defense at Boston on Wednesday and was charged with five unearned runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings to absorb the loss. The 30-year-old allowed two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings over his last two outings but took the loss in each as the offense managed a single run in both games. Norris last faced Texas on June 4 last season and was reached for five runs in as many innings but escaped with a win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis has hit safely in eight straight games and driven in a run in five in a row.

2. Texas OF Josh Hamilton (hamstring) could rejoin the team on Monday and be activated during the series.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is enjoying a 10-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 9, Rangers 6