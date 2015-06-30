Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The Texas Rangers finally found a way to generate some offense – by hitting the ball over the wall. The Rangers will try to keep the home runs coming and secure back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly two weeks when they visit the Baltimore Orioles for the second contest of their four-game series on Tuesday.

Texas launched four home runs in an 8-1 victory in the opener while Joey Gallo added a three-run triple. The scoring output was the highest by the Rangers since an 11-7 win over Minnesota on June 13 and came on the heels of a 10-game stretch during which they failed to score more than two runs seven times. The Orioles had their four-game winning streak come to an end with the loss but remained near the top in the tight American League East. Baltimore will try to bounce back behind Miguel Gonzalez, while Texas will counter with Colby Lewis.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (7-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (6-4, 3.58)

Lewis is 3-0 this month with five quality starts in as many chances. The veteran from California did not factor in the decision against Oakland on Thursday, when he allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in six innings. Lewis never has had much luck against Baltimore, as evidenced by his 1-4 record and 6.35 ERA in eight games – six starts.

Gonzalez returned from a stint on the disabled list due to a groin injury on Thursday and recorded a win despite yielding four runs and eight hits in five innings. The 31-year-old Mexican had allowed a total of four runs over 19 frames in three starts prior to landing on the DL. Gonzalez is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three career starts against the Rangers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles shut down top prospect RHP Dylan Bundy due to inflammation in his right shoulder.

2. Texas OF Josh Hamilton (hamstring) could come off the DL and start on Tuesday.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has hit safely in 11 straight games.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Rangers 3