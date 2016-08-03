Preview: Rangers at Orioles

(Updated: FIXED last word in second graph to Wednesday)

The Texas Rangers missed out on acquiring the starting pitcher they needed at the deadline on Monday and instead loaded up on bats by bringing in Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Beltran at a high prospect cost. That plan did not work out so well in its debut, and the Rangers will try to find some runs and even the series when they visit the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Lucroy and Beltran combined to go 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in their respective team debuts as the Rangers managed three hits in a 5-1 loss to Dylan Bundy and the Orioles on Tuesday. Beltran served as the designated hitter and occupied the No. 3 spot in the order, in front of Adrian Beltre and behind All-Star Ian Desmond, while Lucroy made his debut in the No. 6 spot as he eases his way into the lineup while learning a new pitching staff. The American League East-leading Orioles were less active at the deadline but may have found their big upgrade to the rotation in Bundy, who has been solid in four starts since moving from the bullpen. Baltimore has won back-to-back games after a five-game slide, and is holding off the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN 2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (12-2, 2.84 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-8, 4.18)

Hamels was Texas’ big acquisition at last season’s trade deadline and has done nothing to make the team regret that move. The California native has been at his best since the All-Star break with three wins in as many starts and a total of two earned runs allowed in 21 1/3 innings during that span. Hamels was not quite as sharp against Baltimore on April 14 and was held out of the decision while allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 frames.

Gausman is looking to put a terrible start behind him after serving up three home runs in the first inning and getting charged with six runs on as many hits and three walks in three frames at the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The LSU product was much better in his previous start, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians. Gausman has never beaten Texas and was charged with four runs and nine hits in five innings at the Rangers on June 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles DH Pedro Alvarez is 8-for-19 with three homers in his last five games.

2. The Rangers had a string of 14 straight games with at least one home run come to an end on Tuesday.

3. Baltimore OF Mark Trumbo is 3-for-34 without a home run in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 7, Orioles 4