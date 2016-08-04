Preview: Rangers at Orioles

The offense that looked so improved when the Texas Rangers emerged from the trade deadline has been held in check by the Baltimore Orioles, who could not manage to find a top-of-the-rotation arm they desired earlier in the week. The Rangers will try to unleash that offense and avoid a sweep when they visit the Orioles in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday.

The Rangers were in the market for arms and instead added Carlos Beltran and Jonathan Lucroy to an already potent offense on Monday, but have managed three runs in two games with the two All-Stars in the lineup. Beltran hit a solo home run in the first inning on Wednesday and Lucroy singled in a run in the second, but Texas could not muster anything else in the 3-2 setback. The Orioles were thought to need major upgrades to the pitching staff in order to hold off the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox in the American League East but have surrendered a total of five runs in winning three straight. The one upgrade Baltimore managed was to import lefty Wade Miley, who will make his team debut in Thursday’s series finale.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (4-1, 3.99 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (7-8, 4.98)

Griffin is making his eighth start since coming off the disabled list on June 25 and has yet to complete six innings in that span. The 28-year-old earned his first win since coming off the DL against Kansas City on Friday, when he allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Griffin is making his second career start against Baltimore and is 1-0 with a 3.96 ERA in eight road starts this season.

Miley came over in a trade from the Seattle Mariners before the deadline and is returning to the American League East, where he worked as a member of the Boston Red Sox rotation last season. The Louisiana native closed the Seattle chapter of his career by snapping a six-start losing streak and holding the Chicago Cubs to one run and one hit while striking out nine in seven innings on Saturday. Miley has already seen Texas three times this season and is 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles own the best home record in the majors at 39-16.

2. Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo (back) could come off the DL on Thursday.

3. Orioles OF/1B Steve Pearce went 0-for-2 in his return to the team on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Orioles 5