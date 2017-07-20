Preview: Rangers at Orioles

Cole Hamels had a rocky return in his first start following a stint of nearly two months on the disabled list, but he has quickly re-established himself as the ace of the Texas Rangers. Hamels carries a streak of 21 scoreless innings into Thursday's start as the visiting Rangers attempt to avoid a sweep in the finale of four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hamels has allowed only a two-run homer over his last three outings, but he is 1-3 with a 4.32 ERA in five career starts against the Orioles. Texas and Baltimore share identical records (45-49) but the teams hardly look in the same league with the Rangers riding a four-game losing streak and getting outscored 25-4 in the series. Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini have combined for 10 hits and 11 RBIs in the series for the Orioles, who have scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season. Left-hander Wade Miley will oppose Hamels for Baltimore, which has produced three straight quality starts for the first time since May 19-21 after entering the series with a major league-worst 6.02 ERA from its starting rotation.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southwest (Texas), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.05 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wade Miley (4-8, 5.40)

Hamels is coming off a superb outing at Kansas City, but had to settle for a no-decision despite limiting the Royals to four hits while striking out five over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. He also went 7 2/3 innings in his previous turn versus the Los Angeles Angels, picking up the win after giving up three hits. Mark Trumbo has enjoyed success against Hamels, going 6-for-18 with a pair of home runs.

Miley was rocked by the Chicago Cubs in his first start after the break, giving up seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings. He is 1-4 over his last five outings, the lone win coming at Minnesota on July 8 when he permitted one run on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Jonathan Lucroy is 5-for-13 and Elvis Andrus 6-for-17 against Miley, who has yielded 39 runs in his last eight starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, who is 17 hits shy of 3,000, moved into 16th place on the major league's all-time list with his 602nd double.

2. Orioles CF Adam Jones is 5-for-9 with a homer, two RBIs and five runs scored in the past two games.

3. Texas is 4-for-31 with runners in scoring position over the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Orioles 2