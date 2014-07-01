Orioles 7, Rangers 1: Steve Pearce belted a pair of two-run homers while Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy also went deep as host Baltimore took the opener of the four-game series.

Caleb Joseph also drove in a run for the Orioles, who are 4-4 on their 11-game homestand. Ubaldo Jimenez (3-8) halted his nine-start winless streak in impressive fashion, allowing an unearned run and four hits while striking out seven in eight innings.

Adrian Beltre continued his hot hitting with a double and Leonys Martin scored the lone run for the Rangers, who kicked off their seven-game road trip with their sixth straight loss away from home and 10th in 12 contests overall. Joe Saunders (0-5) was tagged for seven runs and nine hits in five frames as he dropped his third consecutive start.

Baltimore jumped out to an early lead as Nick Markakis drew a leadoff walk in the first and Pearce followed with his eighth home run. Jones belted a solo shot two batters later and Hardy led off the second with a blast to make it 4-0.

Pearce completed his first multi-homer performance of the season with another two-run shot in the fourth before Texas got on the board in the fifth, when Martin scored on Orioles third baseman Chris Davis’ throwing error. Baltimore added a run in the bottom half on Joseph’s sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Beltre is 15-for-27 over his last eight games. ... Jimenez walked only one batter after issuing at least four free passes in five of his previous seven starts. ... Davis made his first start at third base since 2011 in place of Manny Machado, whose five-game suspension for incidents against Oakland earlier this month was upheld by the league Monday despite his appeal. Machado will not be eligible to return to the Orioles’ lineup until Saturday at Boston.