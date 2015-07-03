Rangers 2, Orioles 0

BALTIMORE -- Leonys Martin and Rougned Odor hit RBI singles in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Thursday night to take three of four games in the series.

Rangers right-hander Yovani Gallardo extended his scoreless streak to 29 1/3 innings, the fourth longest in franchise history. He threw six innings of two-hit ball while striking out two and walking three. He has not given up a run since June 10 against the Oakland A‘s.

Gallardo, who got a no-decision, is 6-0 with 0.79 ERA in nine starts following a Texas loss.

Keone Kela (5-5) picked up the win after facing one batter and inducing an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Shawn Tolleson earned his 12th save with a perfect ninth.

Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder had two hits to boost his average to .345.

The Orioles lost a series for the first time since dropping three of four to the Houston Astros from June 1-4.

Texas finally put together the winning runs in the ninth when right fielder Shin-Soo Choo walked, took second on a bunt by shortstop Elvis Andrus and

scored on the single by center fielder Martin off Chaz Roe (2-1). The Rangers boosted the margin to 2-0 on a single by second baseman Odor.

After hitting 10 home runs in the opening three games of the series, the Rangers could not manage anything against the young Orioles righty Kevin Gausman, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Gausman gave up four hits and finished with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The Rangers threatened in the sixth when the Odor hit a ball in the gap, but he was thrown out by shortstop J.J Hardy on relay from center fielder Adam Jones after trying to stretch the hit into a triple. That was just the second hit Gausman allowed on the night.

Texas threatened again in the seventh when left fielder Josh Hamilton singled and Choo walked, ending Gausman’s night at 95 pitches. However, Orioles right-hander Darren O‘Day struck Andrus and Martin to keep the game scoreless.

The Rangers continued to get their chances to take the lead. They loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Roe got Hamilton to fly out to center.

NOTES: The Rangers reinstated RHP Neftali Feliz from the disabled list. He underwent surgery to remove an abscess near his right arm pit in late May. ... Orioles RHP Tyler Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for RHP Kevin Gausman, who made his second start of the season. ... Texas RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Martinez opened the season as part of the Rangers’ starting rotation and went 5-5 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts.