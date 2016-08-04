Orioles, Gausman outduel Rangers, Hamels

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Kevin Gausman outdueled Texas' ace Cole Hamels, leading the Orioles to a 3-2 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday night.

After a disappointing July where they went 12-14, the Orioles have won three straight to stay atop the American League East. The Rangers lost for only the second time in their past six games but still hold a commanding lead in the AL West.

Gausman (3-8) allowed two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts over seven innings. It was only his third win in 19 starts this season. He was helped by some nifty grabs by shortstop J.J. Hardy and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

Matt Wieters had a pair of RBIs for the Orioles, who improved to 39-16 at Camden Yards -- the best home record in the majors. Zach Britton picked up his American League-leading 33rd save for Baltimore.

Hamels (12-3) struggled with his command early before regaining control. Hamels allowed all three of his runs in the first and gave up four hits with six strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.

Carlos Beltran hit his first homer for the Rangers since being traded from the Yankees on Monday.

Beltran gave the Rangers an early 1-0 lead with his homer in the first. The early part of the game has been a struggle for Gausman, who has allowed nine of his team-high 20 home runs in the opening inning this season.

Baltimore got its first run when Adam Jones scored on a fielder's choice by Mark Trumbo. Hamels loaded the bases later that inning on a pair of walks before allowing a two-RBI base hit to Wieters.

The Rangers responded in the second with an RBI single by newly acquired Jonathan Lucroy that pulled them to within 3-2. Gausman got out of the jam by striking out Jurickson Profar after throwing 35 pitches in the inning.

NOTES: Orioles LF Joey Rickard (right thumb ligament injury) is in a splint and the swelling is down. He could return to the team by September, according to manager Buck Showalter. ... Texas RHP Jeremy Jeffress was officially added to the active roster after being acquired in a five-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. To make room, INF Hanser Alberto was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. ... Baltimore LHP Wade Miley, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on Monday, will make his Orioles' debut against Texas on Thursday. Miley is the only left-hander in the starting rotation. He is 7-8, 4.98 ERA this season.