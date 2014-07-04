Pearce leads Orioles’ sweep of Rangers

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter admitted that he isn’t sure what to say about to say about outfielder Steve Pearce at this point.

Given what Pearce did this week against the Texas Rangers, it’s understandable.

Pearce had a career-high four hits and drove in two runs, and Wei-Yin Chen worked six innings as the Orioles defeated the Rangers 5-2 Thursday, completing a four-game sweep on a night the Rangers held out scheduled starter Yu Darvish because of the weather.

“Stevie, running out of things to describe him,” Showalter said. “He’s centering up a lot of balls right now. One of those things, don’t over-coach. Just get out of the way and try not to talk to him.”

Catcher Nick Hundley added two doubles for Baltimore (46-39), which is seven games above .500 for the first time this season and tied with Toronto atop the American League East.

Pearce went 7-for-15 in the series with two doubles, three homers, eight RBIs and six runs scored. He walked twice and stole two bases.

“I‘m just feeling comfortable in the batter’s box. Hitting is contagious,” Pearce said after the Orioles collected 12 hits off five Texas pitchers. “We are all hitting and we’ll just ride it.”

Pearce’s double gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Center fielder Adam Jones’ sacrifice fly and first baseman Chris Davis’ RBI single provided seventh-inning insurance runs.

Chen (8-4) allowed two runs and six hits. He surpassed his win total from 2013, when he missed two months with a right oblique strain.

Zach Britton pitched the ninth for his 12th save.

Designated Shin-Soo Choo homered and shortstop Elvis Andrus had three hits for the Rangers (37-48), who have lost five straight and 13 of 15. They’ve dropped nine straight road games for the first time since 2005.

With more rain possible during a game that was delayed nearly an hour before it started, Texas manager Ron Washington opted to push Darvish back a day. Instead, it was the third start of the season for right-hander Scott Baker (0-2), who has been used primarily in relief this season.

“I thought I made the right decision,” Washington said after the game was completed without interruption. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t want to lose Yu Darvish.”

Baker gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

“I probably ran out of gas at the end a little bit,” Baker said. “It was pretty muggy out there. It’s kind of hard to catch your breath, especially when guys are on base.”

The Orioles were aware of the potential switch.

“We prepared for it starting about 5:15,” Showalter said. “We had a little meeting with the hitters. Went over both of them with tape and everything. (Baker) was already in their bullpen.”

Pearce drove in the game’s first run in the third inning. After Hundley led off with a double and went to third on a groundout, Pearce lifted a single to left, bringing him home.

Texas tied the score in the fourth. Third baseman Adrian Beltre, who has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, led off with a single. One out later, catcher Chris Gimenez doubled. Beltre went to third and scored on a groundout by first baseman Carlos Pena.

In the fifth, the Rangers took a 2-1 lead when Choo sent a Chen fastball over the center-field fence and into the Orioles bullpen.

Baltimore answered in their half of the inning. Third baseman Ryan Flaherty doubled off the scoreboard in right and Hundley followed with a double off the wall in left center to make it 2-2.

With one out, Pearce smashed the Orioles’ third double of the inning, this one to the gap in left center, bringing Hundley home with the go-ahead run.

“I would like to have made some better pitches,” Baker said, “especially (in) that fifth inning.”

NOTES: The Orioles completed their first four-game sweep of the Rangers in Baltimore since August 2004. ... Baltimore RHP Bud Norris (groin) did fielding drills Thursday and will throw a bullpen session or simulated game Friday. He could be activated from the disabled as early as Monday and start at Washington. ... Texas has gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 series. ... Rangers RHP Yu Darvish (8-4, 2.42 ERA) opposes Mets LHP Jonathan Niese (5-4, 2.88) on Friday in New York. The Orioles travel to Boston with RHP Miguel Gonzalez (4-5, 4.56) opposing LHP Jon Lester (9-7, 2.92).