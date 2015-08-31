Preview: Rangers at Padres

The red-hot Texas Rangers hope to have second baseman Rougned Odor back in the lineup Monday when they visit the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series. Texas, which has won four straight games and 13 of its last 17, sits within three games of first-place Houston in the American League West and leads the race for the second wild card by 1 1/2 games over Minnesota.

Odor, who is hitting .328 with seven home runs since the All-Star break, has missed the last five games due to an injured fingernail but successfully handled pregame drills before Sunday’s 6-0 win over Baltimore and could start Monday. Rangers closer Shawn Tolleson has pitched in seven of the past 10 days but should be available after receiving a well-deserved day off Sunday. The series marks Texas outfielder Will Venable’s return to San Diego, where he hit .252 over parts of eight seasons. The Padres have lost six of their last eight games to fall out of wild-card contention and have started giving rookies such as center fielder Travis Jankowski regular playing time.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Colby Lewis (14-6, 4.38 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (9-9, 3.42)

Lewis looks to bounce back from a rough outing against Toronto last Wednesday, when he allowed five runs (four earned) over five frames in the Rangers’ 12-4 loss. The 36-year-old has earned wins in six of his last eight starts and will set a career high with his next victory. Justin Upton is 1-for-10 against Lewis, who yielded three runs over seven innings against San Diego on July 11.

Ross earned the win against Washington last Wednesday after allowing four runs in 6 1/3 innings and matching a season high with nine strikeouts. The 28-year-old continues to have control issues with eight walks in his last three outings, but the Padres have gone 10-3 in his last 13 starts. Shin-Soo Choo has one hit in 11 at-bats against Ross, who is 2-2 with a 3.71 ERA in six career games (two starts) against Texas.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rangers are seven games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2013 season.

2. Upton has homered four times in his last five games.

3. Texas is beginning a season-long 11-day, 10-game road trip that includes three games against the Angels and four against Seattle.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Padres 3