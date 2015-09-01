Preview: Rangers at Padres

The Texas Rangers attempt to bounce back from a lackluster effort when they visit the San Diego Padres for the middle contest of their three-game interleague series Tuesday. Texas fell four games behind first-place Houston in the American League West as it kicked off its 10-game road trip with a 7-0 loss in Monday’s series opener.

The Rangers, who had won four in a row — including a three-game sweep of Baltimore over the weekend — saw their lead over Minnesota for the second AL wild card shrink to one game. Seven different players drove in a run for the Padres as they began their 11-game homestand with their second straight overall victory. One of those players was Tyson Ross, who limited Texas to three hits over seven innings. Matt Kemp continued his torrid pace, delivering an RBI double to give him at least one hit in 19 of his last 20 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (11-9, 3.14 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (5-13, 4.05)

Gallardo looks to win his fifth straight decision and extend his unbeaten streak to eight starts. The 29-year-old Mexican is coming off his second scoreless outing in a row, a 5 1/3-inning effort against Toronto on Thursday in which he gave up three hits and three walks. Gallardo fell to 4-4 in 11 career outings against San Diego on July 12 despite allowing just one run in 5 2/3 frames.

Cashner lost for the third time in four decisions Thursday when he yielded three runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings at Washington. The 29-year-old Texan has kept the ball in the park of late, serving up only four home runs in his last 11 outings. Cashner, who never has faced the Rangers, is 3-6 with a 3.34 ERA in 10 home starts this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres CF Travis Jankowski recorded his first extra-base hit in the majors with a triple in the series opener.

2. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus notched two of his team’s hits Monday for his sixth multi-hit performance in 12 games.

3. San Diego is 1-7 against AL West teams at home this year and 3-1 overall versus Texas.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Padres 2