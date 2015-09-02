Preview: Rangers at Padres

The Texas Rangers continue their pursuit of first place in the American League West when they visit the San Diego Padres for the rubber match of their three-game interleague series Wednesday. Texas pulled within three games of division-leading Houston on Tuesday by posting an 8-6 victory.

Elvis Andrus drove in two runs and scored on a steal of home as the Rangers maintained their one-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the AL by winning for the eighth time in 11 contests. While Texas improved to 1-1 on its 10-game road trip, San Diego dropped to 1-1 on its 11-game homestand as its ninth-inning rally fell short. Matt Kemp continued his torrid pace, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Kemp has recorded at least one hit in 20 of his last 21 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (8-8, 3.69 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-12, 3.94)

Hamels improved to 2-1 in five starts since being acquired from Philadelphia by defeating Baltimore on Friday, when he recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing just one run and two hits in eight innings. The 31-year-old native of San Diego has decreased his runs allowed by one each time out since yielding five in his Texas debut and has gone three straight outings without allowing a homer after serving up five over his first two turns with the Rangers. Hamels has dominated the Padres in his career, going 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .198 batting average against in 16 starts.

Kennedy suffered a hard-luck loss at Philadelphia on Friday, when he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old Californian has surrendered more than three earned runs only once in his last 16 outings but is 6-7 in that span. Kennedy has lost each of his two career starts against Texas, including a 4-3 defeat at Texas on July 10 in which he allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kemp is 7-for-18 lifetime against Hamels.

2. San Diego lost 1B Yonder Alonso (back), C Derek Norris (wrist) and RHP Shawn Kelley (undisclosed) to injuries Tuesday. Brett Wallace replaced Alonso and went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

3. Texas 1B Prince Fielder has hit only four home runs in 155 at-bats since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Padres 2