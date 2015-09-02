FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Rangers at Padres
September 3, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Rangers at Padres

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Texas Rangers continue their pursuit of first place in the American League West when they visit the San Diego Padres for the rubber match of their three-game interleague series Wednesday. Texas pulled within three games of division-leading Houston on Tuesday by posting an 8-6 victory.

Elvis Andrus drove in two runs and scored on a steal of home as the Rangers maintained their one-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the AL by winning for the eighth time in 11 contests. While Texas improved to 1-1 on its 10-game road trip, San Diego dropped to 1-1 on its 11-game homestand as its ninth-inning rally fell short. Matt Kemp continued his torrid pace, going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Kemp has recorded at least one hit in 20 of his last 21 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Texas), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rangers LH Cole Hamels (8-8, 3.69 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (8-12, 3.94)

Hamels improved to 2-1 in five starts since being acquired from Philadelphia by defeating Baltimore on Friday, when he recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing just one run and two hits in eight innings. The 31-year-old native of San Diego has decreased his runs allowed by one each time out since yielding five in his Texas debut and has gone three straight outings without allowing a homer after serving up five over his first two turns with the Rangers. Hamels has dominated the Padres in his career, going 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and .198 batting average against in 16 starts.

Kennedy suffered a hard-luck loss at Philadelphia on Friday, when he gave up two runs on two hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old Californian has surrendered more than three earned runs only once in his last 16 outings but is 6-7 in that span. Kennedy has lost each of his two career starts against Texas, including a 4-3 defeat at Texas on July 10 in which he allowed four runs — three earned — on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kemp is 7-for-18 lifetime against Hamels.

2. San Diego lost 1B Yonder Alonso (back), C Derek Norris (wrist) and RHP Shawn Kelley (undisclosed) to injuries Tuesday. Brett Wallace replaced Alonso and went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

3. Texas 1B Prince Fielder has hit only four home runs in 155 at-bats since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Padres 2

