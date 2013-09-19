CF Leonys Martin extended his team lead with his sixth triple of the season Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. Martin’s shot to center fooled Desmond Jennings and rolled to the wall to score two runs.

RHP Yu Darvish (12-9, 2.79) will attempt to reach the 200-inning mark for the first time in his major league career when he is scheduled to start Thursday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Darvish, who needs 6 1/3 innings to reach the milestone, has lasted at least seven innings in his last two starts, Darvish produced 191 1/3 innings as a rookie in 2012. He went 232 innings in Japan in 2011.

RHP Joe Nathan was one strike away from his 40th save Wednesday, but surrendered a game-tying single to the Rays’ David DeJesus in an eventual 4-3, 12-inning loss at Tropicana Field. “It was a good inning. It was a grind, but I had good stuff,” he said. “I was facing some really good hitters.”

SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 on Wednesday in a 12-inning 4-3 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. His heady baserunning play gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the 11th as he never stopped running from first base on an Adrian Beltre single to right, taking advantage of a lackadaisical field playing by rookie Wil Myers.

LH Derek Holland is winless in his last eight starts -- the longest drought of his career -- after receiving a no-decision against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He deserved better, as a blown potential inning-ending double play extended the sixth, and he allowed a game-tying two-run homer to Sean Rodriguez.