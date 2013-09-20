LHP Martin Perez (9-5, 3.64) is expected to make his 18th start of the season on Friday when the Rangers commence a three-game series at Kansas City. Perez went 5-0 in August to be named American League rookie of the month, but he is 1-2 this month. He allowed three runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings in his last start Sunday at Oakland.

RHP Yu Darvish (13-9) won for the first time in five starts on Thursday as the Rangers beat Tampa Bay 8-2 at Tropicana Field. Darvish was uncharacteristically wild -- “effectively so,” manager Ron Washington said -- walking a season-high six and hitting a batter, but he used two double plays and three caught baserunners by C Geovany Soto to keep the Rays in check.

RHP Joe Nathan pitched the ninth with a six-run lead Thursday, manager Ron Washington said, so the closer could “get the taste out of his mouth” from allowing the Rays to score the tying run in the 11th inning of a loss on Wednesday. Washington said Nathan, who has pitched three consecutive games, will be utilized if needed on Friday because “there is no time for time off” as the Rangers chase a playoff spot in the final 10 games.

RF Alex Rios stole a base to go 12-for-12 this season with the Rangers in an 8-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He continued to provide Texas a potent mix of power (17 homers) and speed (38 stolen bases).

SS Elvis Andrus set a career high by producing his 64th and 65th RBI on Thursday in an 8-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Both runs scored on an infield single. Andrus went 6-for-13 with six RBIs in the final two games of the series and is batting .352 with three homers (his season total) and 15 RBI in September.