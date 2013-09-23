LF Craig Gentry doubled and is hitting .327, 34-for-104, in 47 games since coming off the disabled list. Gentry went 8-for-14 on the trip.

RF Alex Rios stole his 20th consecutive base without being caught in the ninth inning. Rios needs one more steal to reach 40 for the first time in his career.

3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 to raise his career average to .352 against the Royals. The only other player with a higher batting average and a minimum of 200 plate-appearances against the Royals is former Ranger Rusty Greer, who had a .360 average. Beltre’s fourth-inning double brought his season total to 30, the fourth straight year he has had at least 30 two-baggers.

RHP Alexi Ogando, who has been on the disabled list three times this season, threw seven scoreless innings and allowed just two singles before departing after 77 pitches. In September, Ogando has allowed one run in 18 innings, a 0.50 ERA.

SS Elvis Andrus singled in his first two at-bats to snap an 0-for-10 slide. Andrus is 13-for-30, a career .433 average, off Royals RHP James Shields, who started Sunday.

LHP Derek Holland, who starts the opener Monday of the final homestand, is winless in his past eight starts, the longest drought of his career. He is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in five career starts against the Astros. Holland has lost five straight at Rangers Ballpark and is 2-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 14 home starts. He has not won a home game since May 31, beating the Royals.