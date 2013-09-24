RHP Yu Darvish is scheduled to make his 31st start of the season Tuesday and needs just 1.1 innings to reach 200 innings pitched for the first time in his career. His 260 strikeouts lead the majors and his 2.81 ERA ranks fourth in the American League. Darvish has been sensational against the Astros this season. In his first start of the year in Houston, he lost a perfect game with two outs in the ninth and more recently lost a no-hitter when he gave up a solo home run in the eighth inning.

RF Alex Rios hit for his first career cycle. He is the seventh player in Texas history to hit for the cycle and first since Adrian Beltre on Aug. 24, 2012 against Minnesota. The cycle is the eighth all-time in Arlington by the Rangers or a visiting player and the sixth at Rangers Ballpark, which opened in 1994. It was the third cycle in the majors this season, joining Mike Trout of the Angels and Houston’s Brandon Barnes. Rios’ most improbable hit to keep the cycle alive was when he beat out an infield hit to third base in the third inning. He hit a solo homer in the fifth and tripled to the right-center field gap in the sixth.

3B Adrian Beltre needs eight hits to reach 200, two home runs to reach 30 and one RBI to reach 90 this season. The only AL players in the last seven seasons with 200-plus hits, 30-plus home runs and 90-plus RBIs are Miguel Cabrera (2012) and Jacoby Ellsbury (2011). It’s been slow-going for Beltre lately and Monday was no different. While his teammates were bashing Astros pitchers for 12 runs on 14 hits, the Rangers’ clean-up hitter struck out swinging in his first three plate appearances and finished 0-for-3 with an RBI.

SS Elvis Andrus continues to put his awful first half of the season at the plate behind him. He had three more singles Monday night and is 5-for-his-last-8 since ending an 0-for-10 stretch. He drove in his 32nd run since Aug. 1, which leads the club in that span and he has 13 RBIs over his last 12 games. He now as 66 RBIs on the season, which trails only Adrian Beltre (89) and Ian Kinsler (67) and tied with A.J. Pierzynski.

LHP Derek Holland notched his second complete game of the season Monday, giving him the Rangers’ only two complete games this season. He recorded his seventh career shutout, most by a left-handed pitcher in club history, breaking a tie with Kenny Rogers. Holland’s career has been marked by monumental swings, but there’s little doubt he’s one of the toughest lefties ever to pitch in the organization. He is the first pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout at Rangers Ballpark since July 7, 2011 against Oakland, which was also accomplished by Holland. He owns two of the three complete-game shutouts by a Texas pitcher at Rangers Ballpark since 2009.