LHP Martin Perez is making his 19th start and appearance in Wednesday’s series finale. He’s 0-2 in his last three starts after winning six in a row. He is still 6-2 since the start of August, tied for the second-most wins in the AL in that span.

RHP Yu Darvish took a no-decision, exiting with the game tied with a runner on first and one out in the sixth. It marked the first time this season that he has failed to complete at least 6.0 innings in consecutive starts. He has received two runs or fewer in run support in 8-of-9 starts.

LHP Neal Cotts earned his career-high sixth relief win, tied for the second most in the American League. He issued two wild pitches after just one in first 53 appearances this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.17, the second-lowest relief ERA in majors.

RF Alex Rios singled and stole his 40th base in the eighth, his first career 40-steal season. He has been successful on all 14 stolen-base attempts as a Ranger, which is the second-highest single-season total without a caught stealing in club history. (Craig Gentry was 18-for-18 in 2011.)

3B Adrian Beltre broke a 2-2 tie with a solo homer to left in the sixth, his first HR since Aug. 28 at Seattle. His last homer in Arlington was Aug. 20 against Houston. Beltre leads Texas with 11 go-ahead home runs this season, and Texas is 24-3 when he hits a home run.