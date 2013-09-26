LHP Martin Perez earned his 10th win of the season after pitching into the seventh of Texas’ 7-3 loss against the Astros. Perez struck out eight, matching a career-high, and is now for the most wins among American League rookies.

OF Craig Gentry recorded his 20th steal of the season, a career-high, in the third inning. The steal gave the Rangers three different players with 20 or more steals, joining Elvis Andrus and Leonys Martin, for the first time since 2009.

CF Leonys Martin hit a three-run double in Wednesday’s contest against the Astros that broke open a Texas lead and helped send the Rangers to a 7-3 win to complete a three-game sweep. Martin improve to 7-15 with the bases loaded in 2013, hitting .467 with four doubles and 14 RBIs.

RF Nelson Cruz went 5-for-15 in his first four outings in an advanced instructional league while serving a 50-game suspension. Cruz would be eligible to return to the Rangers if the team was to claim a playoff spot, or a spot in the Wild Card tie-breaker.

RHP Matt Garza is scheduled to start Thursday’s series-opener with the Angels. Garza pitched eight shutout innings in his last start, striking out five, giving up five hits and an earned run in the ninth on a home run. However, Garza is winless in seven career starts against the Angels, going 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA and is 0-1 in 2013.