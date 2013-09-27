INF Jurickson Profar had a pinch-hit, walk-off home run in the ninth inning Thursday as Texas beat the Angels 6-5. It was his first career walk-off hit. He is 3-for-7 as a pinch hitter this season.

INF Jeff Baker (sore groin) is taking ground balls, and he should be available to return to the field before the end of the regular season. He also could get a start a designated hitter.

RHP Matt Garza did not factor into the decision after he left the game trailing 4-3 in the sixth inning. He allowed four runs (one earned) and a season-high 11 hits, his highest total since he gave up a career-high 12 hits April 3, 2011, vs. Pittsburgh. His two highest hit totals in a Rangers uniform were both against the Angels. He gave up nine on Sept. 6 in Anaheim.

RHP Alexi Ogando is scheduled to make his 22nd appearance and 18th start of the season Friday night. He will be making his third consecutive start after he made four straight relief appearances upon coming off the disabled list in early September. Ogando is 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA and an .091 opponents’ batting since returning from the DL, dropping his season ERA from 3.47 to 2.93.

SS Elvis Andrus had a single in his first at-bat to extend his hitting streak against the Angels to 13 games. He is batting .444 (24-for-54) during the run. The streak is the sixth longest by a Texas batters against the Angels and the longest since 3B Adrian Beltre also had a 13-gamer that ended in 2012.