CF Leonys Martin stole his career-high 35th base in the eighth, giving Texas multiple 35-base stealers for the second time in club history, joining Bobby Bonds (37) and Bump Wills (52) in 1978. The Rangers are one of two clubs to do it this season (Milwaukee) and the first American League team to do it since the 2010 Tampa Bay Rays.

INF Jurickson Profar hit his first career walk-off homer in the ninth inning Thursday night, doing so as a pinch-hitter. Profar was 20 years, 218 days old when he hit the homer. Elias Sports Bureau notes that the only other player in major league history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run before his 21st birthday was Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx on May 14, 1928 for the Philadelphia A’s against Cleveland at Shibe Park.

RF Alex Rios was caught stealing for the first time in a Texas uniform. Rios was 14-14 before being gunned down on a strike-out, throw-out double play in the first inning.

RHP Alexi Ogando exited a tied game at 3-3 with one out in the sixth. He remains unbeaten in 24 career games/six starts vs. the Angels. The eight hits allowed are a season high and match a career high. He had allowed just five hits in 15.0 innings this month.

LHP Derek Holland is slated to make his 33rd start in Saturday. He tossed a complete-game shutout in his last start on Monday against Houston, a 12-0 Texas victory. The win snapped the following droughts: team’s seven-game home losing streak, Holland’s career-long eight-start winless streak, Holland’s career-long nine-start winless streak in Arlington, and a 190-game complete-game, shutout drought for Texas starters at home.