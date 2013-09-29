FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

Texas Rangers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Craig Gentry went 2-for-4, including an RBI bunt single on a suicide squeeze in the fifth inning. The Rangers are 8-1 in Gentry’s last nine starts. He has hit in three straight and seven of nine at .455 (15-for-33) to raise average from .246 to season-high .275.

RHP Yu Darvish is slated to make his 32nd start of the season in the season finale Sunday. He has an MLB-leading 269 strikeouts, equaling the most in a season (also Justin Verlander in 2009) since Randy Johnson had 290 for Arizona in 2004. His 490 career strikeouts are the third most by any pitcher in his first two seasons, trailing only Dwight Gooden (544) and Herb Score (508).

RHP Joe Nathan has 43 saves, tied for the second-highest season total in Rangers history. Despite just two seasons with the club, Nathan’s 80 saves rank fourth in club history. Nathan has saved all seven wins for LHP Neal Cotts, his most saves for any pitcher on the club.

LHP Derek Holland finished the season with a career-low 3.42 ERA and a career-high 213 innings. He left after 4 2/3 innings and took a no-decision. It was the third time in six starts this month he has pitched fewer than five innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
