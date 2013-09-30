LHP Martin Perez is Texas’ scheduled starter in Monday’s tiebreaking game against the Rays, with the winner earning the final wild-card berth in the American League. Perez did not face the Rays this season, and he is 2-3 in September. Perez allowed three or more runs in three of his five starts this month.

LF Craig Gentry reached safely in his first three plate appearances Sunday against the Angels before finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. Gentry is 8-for-15 over the past four games. He stole two bases Sunday, making him successful on 18 of his past 19 attempts.

1B Mitch Moreland had a chance to become a featured and feared left-handed hitter in the middle of the lineup when OF Josh Hamilton left last winter. He did not. Moreland continued to regress from the form that made him the Rangers’ choice to be the first baseman of the future over Chris Davis in 2010. He went into the one-game playoff hitting .231 for the season. After Moreland returned from a two-week stint on the disabled list in early June, his offense was unacceptable: a .188 batting average and a .616 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Rangers’ first basemen ranked 14th of 15 teams in the AL in OPS at .705. Texas will search for possible solutions in the offseason.

OF Engel Beltre has elite tools but has not fully blossomed yet. Though he will be only 24 at the start of next season, he will be out of minor league options. The Rangers likely will be looking to replace left-handed-hitting OF David Murphy, and Beltre, also a left-handed hitter, is considered a superior defender and baserunner. The question is whether he will develop enough plate discipline to go from being a potential top prospect to a legitimate major-leaguer.

RHP Yu Darvish finished the regular season with 277 strikeouts, tops in the major leagues, after striking out eight Sunday against the Angels. Darvish departed after pitching 5 2/3 innings. He gave up two earned runs and four hits in a no-decision.

RF Nelson Cruz will be activated Monday after the completion of his 50-game suspension for his involvement in the Biogenesis performance-enhancing-drug scandal. Manager Ron Washington was asked if Cruz would be in the lineup for the one-game tiebreaker with the Rays on Monday night, and he said, “I will deal with that tomorrow.”

C Geovany Soto went 2-for-3 with a homer Sunday in the Rangers’ 6-2 win over the Angels. He has reached base safely in nine of the past 10 games in which he had a plate appearance, batting .419 (13-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs in that span.