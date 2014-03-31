2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He likely is out until June.

RHP Yu Darvish (stiff neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was examined by a specialist March 26 and no structural damage was found, and he threw a bullpen session March 30. He might be able to return by mid-April.

C Geovany Soto (torn meniscus in right knee) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. He underwent arthroscopic surgery March 26, and he will be out until June.

LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He but is expected to be activated sometime from April 20-25.