Injury and issues plagued much of the Texas Rangers pitching staff throughout the offseason and spring. Much, but not all.

DH Mitch Moreland was in the lineup Monday despite Philadelphia starting LHP Cliff Lee. Manager Ron Washington felt that Moreland, a lefty, deserved the start after a solid spring against left-handed pitching. Washington did add that starting Moreland won’t be a given against left-handers, with right-hand hitting option Michael Choice waiting in the wings.

OF Engel Beltre (fractured right tibia) was placed on the 60-day DL on March 26.

2B Jurickson Profar (shoulder surgery) is on the 15-day DL retroactive to March 23.

RHP Yu Darvish (neck stiffness) is on the 15-day DL retroactive to March 21. He is scheduled to come off as early as April 5. Darvish has thrown without any issues and could make a start in a simulated game before returning to the rotation.

LHP Joseph Ortiz (fractured foot) was placed on the 60-day DL on Feb. 14.

RHP Colby Lewis was stellar in his last spring training start, but management elected to send the veteran to the minors. He is scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Round Rock and the team will decide if he’s ready to return or if he needs another start. Lewis can become a free agent April 10 if he’s not activated off the DL.

2B Josh Wilson got the starting nod over Donnie Murphy, who was claimed off waivers from the Cubs last week. “Josh has been with me since February,” Washington said. “They are going to both get playing time.” Wilson is the non-roster spring invitee to make the team since Sammy Sosa in 2007.

C Geovany Soto (right knee surgery) was placed on the 60-day DL on March 30.

LHP Matt Harrison (back surgery rehab) is on the 15-day DL retroactive to March 29. He likely needs four Minor League starts before being ready to return to the rotation.

LHP Derek Holland (knee surgery) was placed on the 60-day DL on March 3.