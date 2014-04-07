RHP Yu Darvish was activated from the disabled list Sunday and earned the win after allowing seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay. By striking out the first two batters of the game, Darvish became the fastest in history to 500 strikeouts (401 2/3 innings), breaking the record set by Kerry Wood in 2001 (404 2/3). Darvish missed his scheduled Opening Day start due to neck stiffness.

RHP Nick Martinez was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Sunday to free a roster spot for RHP Yu Darvish, who made his first start of the season against Tampa Bay. Martinez allowed three runs over six innings of a no-decision in his major league debut Saturday.

RHP Joakim Soria recorded his first save with the Rangers on Sunday, pitching a perfect ninth in a 3-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He has converted eight consecutive saves chances, the previous seven with Kansas City.

SS Elvis Andrus broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the eighth inning off RHP Joel Peralta in a 3-0 Rangers win at Tropicana Field on Sunday. Previously, the latest he hit a go-ahead home run was the fifth inning of a Sept. 2, 2009, game against Toronto. Andrus did not hit his first homer last season until Aug. 10.