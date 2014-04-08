LHP Martin Perez, who had a no-decision in his first start, a game the Rangers won for their first victory of the season, faces the Red Sox in the middle game of the three-game series on Tuesday night. He will be making his Fenway Park debut and his second appearance against Boston. Last week he became the fourth Texas pitcher to start one of the first two games of the season before the age of 23.

RHP Tanner Scheppers, the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, gave up two runs and five hits in five innings and was the losing pitcher against the Red Sox on Monday night -- his second career start. He was better than he was in his first start, which saw him allow seven runs on eight hits in four innings. “I threw my offspeed for strikes but at the end of the day I’ve got to give the team more innings,” he said. “I’ve got to go deeper in the ballgame. Forcing the manager’s hand in the fifth inning is not what a starting pitcher should do.”

LHP Joe Saunders (left ankle bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 5. He was hurt April 4 when hit by a line drive during his first start of the season.

1B Prince Fielder continues to slump. He went 0-for-4 on Monday, is 0-for-12 and also 2-for-19. He ended the night batting .143. He also made a poor fielding play, fumbling a bunt and then throwing the ball away. He has two errors and only one RBI (no homers) in the first seven games.

RHP Daniel McCutchen was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Monday, two days after he was sent down to make room on the active roster for RHP Nick Martinez. McCutchen made his Rangers debut Friday, working 2 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned).

LHP Matt Harrison, making his way back from back surgery, is scheduled to make his second minor league rehab start Tuesday. His first outing, last Thursday, was rained out after two innings.

C J.P. Arencibia went 0-for-3 on Monday and is 10-for-89 in 25 career games at Fenway Park -- 1-for-38 since the start of last season. He is batting just .145 lifetime against the Red Sox.