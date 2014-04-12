RHP Yu Darvish sustained a cut on his right thumb while turning in a second consecutive good start to begin 2014. Darvish (1-0) held the Houston Astros to one hit over eight innings on Friday in a no-decision. He has given up no runs in 15 innings with 15 strikeouts and two walks. Over the course of two seasons, Darvish has 72 strikeouts in 51 innings against Houston. “I think it’s sheer luck, but if I could pitch like this in every game that I pitch it’d be very nice,” Darvish said of his success against Houston. No one with the Rangers, including Darvish, was concerned about the abrasion on his right hand after the game. “This happened many times in Japan. It didn’t hurt or affect me even a bit.”

1B Prince Fielder is off to a bad start, hitting .150, with no home runs and only three RBIs. The 10-game home run drought to begin the season is the longest at the start of a season since 2010, when he went 14 games. He was moved back to cleanup -- where he has hit most of his career -- from the No. 3 spot because Adrian Beltre was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. The familiarity didn’t seem to help him any, though Houston showed its respect, walking him three times, including twice intentionally, in Friday’s game.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff made his first big-league start since Sept. 28, 2011, with the Colorado Rockies. The 32-year-old will get the bulk of playing time at third while Adrian Beltre rests a quadriceps strain. He went 1-for-4 with a walk and scored the winning run in the 12th inning of a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros. “Two outs, just trying to get a big lead at second and just trying to get a good jump,” Kouzmanoff said.

SS Elvis Andrus has hit in all 10 games this season after reaching on an infield single in the eighth inning of Friday’s game with the Houston Astros. Conversely, he is also the AL’s co-leader in errors committed with three. Andrus didn’t make his third error in 2013 until May 22.