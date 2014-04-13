RHP Tanner Scheppers seemed to make strides in his conversion to a major league starter. He was good in six of the career-high seven innings pitched on Saturday. The fourth was brutal. The right-hander gave up only four hits, all in the fourth inning, including a three-run homer to Houston No. 8 hitter Robbie Grossman. Scheppers struck out six, walked one -- in the fourth -- and hit two batters. He’s 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA this season. “I made a couple of bad pitches and they took advantage of it,” he said. “I’ve got to stay away from the big innings. I felt like the first three innings were good and the last three innings were good. I’ve got to do a better job there. it’s about executing pitches.”

OF Michael Choice hit his first career home run, as a pinch-hitter, on Saturday, his first action in four games. Before the game, some observers wondered whether the Rangers’ rookie fourth outfielder might not be better served playing every day in Triple-A. Choice, a first-round pick by Oakland in 2010, is hitless in his last 11 at-bats since a pinch hit on Opening Day. “Right now, he’s a pinch-hitter who will get spot starts against left-handers, such as Sunday,” manager Ron Washington said.

RHP Hector Noesi was acquired by the Rangers from Seattle for cash or player considerations on Saturday. Noesi, 0-1 in two relief appearances this season, was designated for assignment on April 4. Noesi is 4-16 with a 5.64 ERA in 66 games with the New York Yankees and Mariners. The 21-year-old has 21 starts in the big leagues, including 18 for Seattle in 2012 (when went 2-12), will work in a long relief role for Texas. “Hopefully, a change of scenery will bring him back,” manager Ron Washington said.

LF Alex Rios opened the season with an eight-game hit streak, but he is in a 1-for-12 skid, though he did drive in a run with a double in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to Houston on Saturday. Of note, too, from that game was his base-running mistake later in the inning, which might have cost his team the game. Standing on second as the tying run and no outs with Prince Fielder coming up, Rios decided on his own to try to steal third and was thrown out. The inning flamed out. “I was just trying to be aggressive,” Rios said. “In that situation, I should have stayed on second and let them do their job.”

SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in all 11 games this season after going 2-for-3 on Saturday with two runs scored. In terms of team history, he trails only Al Oliver, who hit in 13 straight to start the 1979 season. Andrus has also put to bed any concern about the right elbow that ailed him in spring training. The 25-year-old is the only player on his team to have played in every inning at his position.