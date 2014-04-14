LHP Martin Perez earned his second victory against no losses in 2014 after throwing eight shutout innings in a 1-0 victory over Houston on Sunday. The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.70 in 20 innings pitched. “He just continues to grow and we’re watching it before our eyes,” manager Ron Washington said.

RHP Colby Lewis will make his first start in almost two years on Monday against the Seattle Mariners after coming back from elbow and hip-replacement surgeries. The Rangers will purchase his contract Monday morning. “It didn’t seem that long, but it has been, I guess,” said Lewis. “I‘m excited for the opportunity to play this game.”

LF Shin-Soo Choo struck out for a sixth time in seven at-bats, but did have a single in the sixth during the Rangers’ 1-0 victory on Sunday over the Houston Astros. Choo is 1-for-9 in his last two games. The left-hander was 0-for-5 with five strikeouts against Houston’s Jarred Cosart on Saturday. Cosart “just had his number,” Rangers manager Ron Washignton said. “That happens sometimes.”

3B Adrian Beltre (quadriceps strain), as expected, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to April 9. Beltre will be eligible for reinstatement April 24.

3B Kevin Kouzmanoff, hitting .417 after two hits in three official at-bats Sunday, has hit safely in all four games he has appeared, including three starts, since Adrian Beltre was injured last week. Manager Ron Washington affirmed on Sunday that Kouzmanoff will see the bulk of the playing time in Beltre’s absence, which will be extended after the team placed the veteran on the 15-day DL, retroactive to April 9. “It feels good to be in the lineup playing every day,” Kouzmanoff said.

LHP Matt Harrison (back) will start one of two games in Double-A Frisco’s scheduled doubleheader with Little Rock Monday.

SS Elvis Andrus earned his third career ejection in the third inning of Sunday’s game, by home plate umpire Alan Porter for arguing balls and strikes. Andrus was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and failed to reach base for the first time this season, falling two short of Al Oliver’s record of 13 consecutive games to start the season. Andrus’ average dipped below .300, at .297. Andrus didn’t like the Porter called strike, tossed his bat and then was tossed.